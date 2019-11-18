Secure Energy Services Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

SES has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.14.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$4.02 and a 12-month high of C$9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 22,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$121,053.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 262,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,436,077.84. Also, Director Rene Amirault acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,414,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,765,725.78. Insiders have sold a total of 1,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,102 over the last three months.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.