Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Short Interest Update

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SMG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.42. The company had a trading volume of 278,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,812. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.94. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

In other news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $269,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,537 shares of company stock worth $1,548,237. Insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 806.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

