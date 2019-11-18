Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Short Interest Down 13.2% in October

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Science Applications International news, Director John J. Hamre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $864,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,488.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Science Applications International by 120.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 79,946 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $727,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $732,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 203,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $92.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

