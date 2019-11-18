SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

OTCMKTS SNWV opened at $0.17 on Monday. SANUWAVE Health has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

In other SANUWAVE Health news, President Shri P. Parikh acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, Director Anthony Michael Stolarski acquired 11,036,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,214,055.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,199,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,958.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,606,774 shares of company stock worth $1,986,745 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

