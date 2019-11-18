SALT (SALT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.65 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and $101,364.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges including Binance, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00229939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.55 or 0.01413226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033879 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00136315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About SALT

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Liqui, Upbit, Binance, Huobi, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kyber Network, ABCC, OKEx, Gate.io and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

