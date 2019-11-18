Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 330,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 569.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 27,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 59,756 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHP opened at $87.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a one year low of $64.36 and a one year high of $91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $379.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

