Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,155 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 227,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 95,145 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $138.21 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $114.59 and a twelve month high of $146.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day moving average is $134.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

