Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,272 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 61,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

NYSE CRS opened at $52.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.14. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $881,658.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,136.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 5,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.