Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,139,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.