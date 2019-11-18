Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 65.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 125.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $66,593.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $138,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

NXST stock opened at $101.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $119.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

