Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 46,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 175,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 370.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 14,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products stock opened at $72.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Dorman Products Inc. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $97.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DORM shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

