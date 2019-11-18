Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RDS.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ABN Amro downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of RDS.A opened at $59.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

