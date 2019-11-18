Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 325 ($4.25).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROR. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 339.60 ($4.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 339.60 ($4.44). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 310.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 306.56.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.36 ($1,876.86). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,404 shares of company stock valued at $431,108.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

