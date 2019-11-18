Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.01. Roku posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Roku to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $134.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $3,602,900.00. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $775,738.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $775,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,419 shares of company stock worth $27,490,956. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $350,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $780,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 59.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 476.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,207,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,633,092. Roku has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $176.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,001.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

