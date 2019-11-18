Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 40,532,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,174,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241,073 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,009,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,799,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,592 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,202,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,835,000 after acquiring an additional 963,247 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,535,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,718,000 after acquiring an additional 910,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.378 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

