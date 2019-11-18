Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) VP David M. Dorgan Sells 10,148 Shares

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $2,011,536.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ROK opened at $200.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $141.46 and a 12-month high of $207.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 47,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 65,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.2% in the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 24,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.20.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

