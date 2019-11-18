Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,426 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in City Office REIT were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in City Office REIT in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 31.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in City Office REIT by 12.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIO stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. City Office REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $723.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 87.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

