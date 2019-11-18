Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,322 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,858 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 70.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $98,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,755.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,935 shares of company stock valued at $456,804 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEBO stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.95%. Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

