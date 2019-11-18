Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.05% of WillScot worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its stake in WillScot by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 257,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 58,380 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC raised its stake in WillScot by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 1,209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in WillScot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in WillScot by 2,457.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,248 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of WillScot by 38.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $150,775.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,094,607.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

WSC opened at $17.43 on Monday. WillScot Corp has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $272.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

