Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Unifi worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 51.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 15.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 124.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unifi alerts:

Shares of UFI opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $455.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.10 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 10,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $123,521.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,815.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 65,352 shares of company stock worth $1,312,517 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.