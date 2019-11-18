Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Cara Therapeutics worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $21.16 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $858.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,468 shares in the company, valued at $21,945,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,470 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

