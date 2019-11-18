Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DSP Group were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 473.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

DSPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen upped their price target on DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price target on DSP Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

DSP Group stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $345.75 million, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

