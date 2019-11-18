Reviewing Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) & MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Enphase Energy has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enphase Energy and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 8.92% 62.77% 10.99% MaxLinear -3.43% 8.02% 4.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enphase Energy and MaxLinear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $316.16 million 7.48 -$11.63 million ($0.12) -161.00 MaxLinear $385.00 million 3.73 -$26.19 million $0.78 25.71

Enphase Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxLinear. Enphase Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enphase Energy and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 1 2 8 0 2.64 MaxLinear 0 5 1 0 2.17

Enphase Energy currently has a consensus target price of $35.45, suggesting a potential upside of 83.49%. MaxLinear has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Enphase Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats MaxLinear on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It sells its solutions primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

