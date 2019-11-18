Reviewing Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bilibili and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 10 0 2.91 Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bilibili currently has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a consensus target price of $11.82, indicating a potential upside of 72.81%. Given Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A is more favorable than Bilibili.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $597.01 million 7.68 -$80.24 million ($0.38) -43.34 Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A $1.62 billion 0.32 -$64.00 million N/A N/A

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has higher revenue and earnings than Bilibili.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -17.94% -13.32% -8.25% Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 0.57% 0.24% 0.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A beats Bilibili on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates portfolio of online travel brands, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

