ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Up 10.8% in October

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ReTo Eco-Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

RETO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.