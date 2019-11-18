Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €61.26 ($71.24).

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

EPA RNO opened at €43.86 ($50.99) on Monday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($117.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.56.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

