Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Trading Down 1.6%

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.10, 48,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 30,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.