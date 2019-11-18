Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Short Interest Update

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 16,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days. Currently, 22.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDFN. BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point upgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 target price on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Redfin from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $20.30 on Monday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $85,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 112,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,964,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,282 shares of company stock worth $2,563,245 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

