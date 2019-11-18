Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GLPI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/6/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/4/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

10/29/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

10/24/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

10/5/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

9/26/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $42.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $42.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $499,850. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 237.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 122.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

