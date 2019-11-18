Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Superdry (SDRY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Superdry (LON: SDRY) in the last few weeks:

11/18/2019 – Superdry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/11/2019 – Superdry had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/7/2019 – Superdry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Superdry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Superdry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Superdry had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2019 – Superdry had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 490 ($6.40). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

10/16/2019 – Superdry had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 600 ($7.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Superdry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/4/2019 – Superdry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON SDRY opened at GBX 464.60 ($6.07) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 428.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 442.18. The company has a market cap of $376.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86. Superdry PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 812 ($10.61).

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

