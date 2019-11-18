Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $134.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

