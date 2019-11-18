Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Ramsdens (LON:RFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Ramsdens stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 199.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.88. The company has a market cap of $64.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. Ramsdens has a 1 year low of GBX 145.25 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 208 ($2.72).

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

