Quantstamp Achieves Market Cap of $6.86 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Binance and GOPAX. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $231,697.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00229129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.01404189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00033748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00136736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, Kucoin and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.