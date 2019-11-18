Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Lowered by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $42,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $103.75 on Monday. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,029.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $2,158,867 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Qorvo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.