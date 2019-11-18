Qiwi (QIWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 20th. Analysts expect Qiwi to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter. Qiwi had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, analysts expect Qiwi to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Qiwi stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.01. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.
Qiwi Company Profile
Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.
