Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Issued By B. Riley

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for S&W Seed in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for S&W Seed’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 14.86%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

SANW opened at $2.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.