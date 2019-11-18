Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cyren Ltd Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cyren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cyren’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 47.56%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

CYRN stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $96.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.32. Cyren has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyren in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cyren by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cyren by 33.2% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 689,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 171,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Cyren by 27.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,055,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 228,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.