Puzo Michael J Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Puzo Michael J decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.4% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

JNJ stock opened at $134.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.