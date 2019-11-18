Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 950,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays set a $256.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.56.

PSA traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.21. 501,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,694. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total value of $52,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 64,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

