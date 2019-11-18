Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSEC. BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.76. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In related news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 139,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $894,470.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,460,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,549,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 237,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,013.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,004,363.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after buying an additional 1,131,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $6,151,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $4,426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 56.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 613.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 253,460 shares in the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.