Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. Progressive has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 49.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.