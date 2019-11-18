Populous Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Populous has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $557,639.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00006522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, Mercatox and Bithumb. In the last week, Populous has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00235188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.34 or 0.01433093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00138834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, CoinExchange, Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bithumb, Mercatox, Livecoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

