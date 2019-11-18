PopularCoin (POP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $88,723.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,977,954,090 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

