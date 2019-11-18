Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 457 ($5.97).

Polypipe Group stock opened at GBX 476.80 ($6.23) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 437.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 422.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $953.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. Polypipe Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 307 ($4.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 470.80 ($6.15).

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

