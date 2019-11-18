Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.12% of Points International worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCOM. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Points International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Points International by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Points International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Points International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Points International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Points International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

