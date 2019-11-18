PIVX Hits Market Capitalization of $13.42 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002817 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Bisq and Binance. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $13.42 million and $160,711.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010303 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005295 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bisq, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Upbit, Crex24, YoBit, Coinroom, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Binance, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

