Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ping Identity in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

PING has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Ping Identity stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. Ping Identity has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

