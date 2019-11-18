Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Update

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 701,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,692. The company has a market capitalization of $211.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.04.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PIRS shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
