Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Update

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 701,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,692. The company has a market capitalization of $211.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PIRS shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.