Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.74 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post sales of $7.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.08 billion and the lowest is $7.39 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $29.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.49 billion to $30.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,796 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 558,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,563,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,465 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $84.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.