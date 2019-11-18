Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $325,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,567.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $746,865.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,145.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,176 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,808 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 100,917 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,934,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

